Why Investors Should Stick to Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Stock in 2023

In the last trading session, 3.97 million Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $49.37 changed hands at $0.36 or 0.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.41B. CPRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.38% off its 52-week high of $51.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.61, which suggests the last value was 40.02% up since then. When we look at Copart, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

Analysts gave the Copart, Inc. (CPRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.15. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CPRT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

Instantly CPRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 49.47 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.16%, with the 5-day performance at 1.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is 1.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPRT’s forecast low is $39.10 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Copart, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.85% over the past 6 months, a 15.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.28%. The 2023 estimates are for Copart, Inc. earnings to increase by 16.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.30% per year.

CPRT Dividends

Copart, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.32% of Copart, Inc. shares while 82.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.84%. There are 82.37% institutions holding the Copart, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.16% of the shares, roughly 97.24 million CPRT shares worth $4.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.25% or 79.0 million shares worth $3.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 26.73 million shares estimated at $1.22 billion under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 23.85 million shares worth around $1.05 billion.