Why ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.55 million ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $24.46 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.75B. IBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.39% off its 52-week high of $24.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.34, which suggests the last value was 20.93% up since then. When we look at ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.10 million.

Analysts gave the ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.12. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended IBN as a Hold, 39 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $iShares Biotechnology ETF.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Instantly IBN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.53 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) is 7.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBN’s forecast low is $25.12 with $33.06 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.7% for it to hit the projected low.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.89% over the past 6 months, a 16.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.49%. The 2023 estimates are for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR earnings to increase by 18.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.30% per year.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 0.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 0.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares while 19.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.35%. There are 19.31% institutions holding the ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stock share, with WCM Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 70.43 million IBN shares worth $1.63 billion.

GQG Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.83% or 63.99 million shares worth $1.48 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. With 28.9 million shares estimated at $709.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 19.9 million shares worth around $459.34 million.