When Will ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session,, 0.54 million ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.78 changed hands at -$0.45 or -0.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.20B. STM’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.89% off its 52-week high of $55.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.59, which suggests the last value was 27.61% up since then. When we look at ST Microelectronics’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Analysts gave the ST Microelectronics (STM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.84. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended STM as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ST Microelectronics’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Symbotic Inc..

ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM) trade information

Instantly STM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 48.38 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM) is 15.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STM’s forecast low is $35.00 with $75.49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.75% for it to hit the projected low.

ST Microelectronics (STM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ST Microelectronics share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.85% over the past 6 months, a 2.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.69%. The 2023 estimates are for ST Microelectronics earnings to increase by 2.23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

STM Dividends

ST Microelectronics is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and November 29. The 0.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 0.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ST Microelectronics shares while 6.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.30%. There are 6.30% institutions holding the ST Microelectronics stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million STM shares worth $177.81 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 3.49 million shares worth $174.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF and iShares Semiconductor ETF. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $128.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Semiconductor ETF held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 2.8 million shares worth around $132.24 million.