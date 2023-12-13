VIAV Stock: More Upside For Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV)?

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.12 changing hands around $0.21 or 2.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.03B. VIAV’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.66% off its 52-week high of $12.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.26, which suggests the last value was 20.39% up since then. When we look at Viavi Solutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.89. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VIAV as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viavi Solutions Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) trade information

Instantly VIAV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.18 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.18%, with the 5-day performance at 8.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) is 16.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VIAV’s forecast low is $8.50 with $13.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viavi Solutions Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.80% over the past 6 months, a -27.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viavi Solutions Inc will fall -35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $251 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Viavi Solutions Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $250.2 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Viavi Solutions Inc earnings to decrease by -28.61%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

VIAV Dividends

Viavi Solutions Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.98% of Viavi Solutions Inc shares while 96.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.39%. There are 96.43% institutions holding the Viavi Solutions Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.06% of the shares, roughly 35.57 million VIAV shares worth $403.01 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.58% or 27.86 million shares worth $315.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. With 15.02 million shares estimated at $137.28 million under it, the former controlled 6.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.25% of the shares, roughly 7.19 million shares worth around $78.15 million.