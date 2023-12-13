TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: TLSI) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.47 million TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:TLSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.75 changing hands around $0.65 or 12.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $151.31M. TLSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.43% off its 52-week high of $16.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.32, which suggests the last value was 42.26% up since then. When we look at TriSalus Life Sciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 36.99K.

Analysts gave the TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (TLSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TLSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TriSalus Life Sciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:TLSI) trade information

Instantly TLSI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 40.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.95 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 12.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.68%, with the 5-day performance at 40.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:TLSI) is 43.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TLSI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -108.7% for it to hit the projected low.

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:TLSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.17% of TriSalus Life Sciences Inc shares while 9.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.73%.