Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session,, 0.7 million Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.42 changed hands at -$0.46 or -1.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.06B. TCOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.43% off its 52-week high of $43.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.70, which suggests the last value was 8.14% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 million.

Analysts gave the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.27. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TCOM as a Hold, 31 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 33.98 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.83%, with the 5-day performance at 2.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -5.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $358.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TCOM’s forecast low is $292.50 with $471.31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1310.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -775.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.95% over the past 6 months, a 655.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR will rise 190.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 113.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.42 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $727.34 million and $1.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.95%. The 2023 estimates are for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 754.08%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares while 40.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.10%. There are 40.10% institutions holding the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.06% of the shares, roughly 27.73 million TCOM shares worth $970.62 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 23.61 million shares worth $826.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc.. With 13.1 million shares estimated at $458.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 6.23 million shares worth around $255.83 million.