Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.52 million Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.58 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $106.73B. TD’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.61% off its 52-week high of $70.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.69, which suggests the last value was 8.21% up since then. When we look at Toronto Dominion Bank’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Analysts gave the Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Toronto Dominion Bank’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Instantly TD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 60.51 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is -0.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TD’s forecast low is $56.86 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Toronto Dominion Bank share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.63% over the past 6 months, a -0.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Toronto Dominion Bank will fall -14.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.3 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $9.07 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.32%. The 2023 estimates are for Toronto Dominion Bank earnings to decrease by -1.39%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.50% per year.

TD Dividends

Toronto Dominion Bank is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 29. The 5.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.02. It is important to note, however, that the 5.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Toronto Dominion Bank shares while 59.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.02%. There are 59.97% institutions holding the Toronto Dominion Bank stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 159.56 million TD shares worth $9.53 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.26% or 112.82 million shares worth $6.74 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 24.31 million shares estimated at $1.45 billion under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 14.41 million shares worth around $860.72 million.