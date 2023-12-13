The Most Interesting Shares Today: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS)

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.24M. INBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -12207.69% off its 52-week high of $32.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.39 million.

Analysts gave the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INBS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Instantly INBS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3450 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -4.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.57%, with the 5-day performance at -18.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) is -55.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INBS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2207.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2207.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -92.76% over the past 6 months, a 74.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 230.40% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $311k and $356k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 183.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.95%. The 2023 estimates are for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc earnings to increase by 90.45%.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.23% of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc shares while 8.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.53%. There are 8.00% institutions holding the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stock share, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 3026.0 INBS shares worth $8412.0.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 4157.0 shares estimated at $11556.0 under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 3507.0 shares worth around $9574.0.