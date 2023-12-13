The Most Interesting Shares Today: Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL)

In the last trading session, 3.31 million Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $12.32 changed hands at $0.56 or 4.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.00B. AGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.96% off its 52-week high of $29.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.41, which suggests the last value was 15.5% up since then. When we look at Agilon Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Analysts gave the Agilon Health Inc (AGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.47. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AGL as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Agilon Health Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.50 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.67%, with the 5-day performance at 11.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is 8.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGL’s forecast low is $12.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agilon Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.53% over the past 6 months, a 23.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agilon Health Inc will rise 7.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.06 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Agilon Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $689.77 million and $1.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Agilon Health Inc earnings to increase by 37.32%.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of Agilon Health Inc shares while 111.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.16%. There are 111.87% institutions holding the Agilon Health Inc stock share, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 24.66% of the shares, roughly 100.0 million AGL shares worth $1.73 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.99% or 60.78 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 19.77 million shares estimated at $342.87 million under it, the former controlled 4.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 4.70% of the shares, roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $364.67 million.