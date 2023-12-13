TCBP Stock Forecast 2023: TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) Is Weak With A -2705.0% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.53 million TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.02 or -11.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14M. TCBP’s last price was a discount, traded about -47950.0% off its 52-week high of $96.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was -5.0% down since then. When we look at TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 510.57K.

Analysts gave the TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TCBP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Instantly TCBP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -44.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3650 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -11.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.49%, with the 5-day performance at -44.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) is -94.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TCBP’s forecast low is $5.61 with $5.61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2705.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2705.0% for it to hit the projected low.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -96.80% over the past 6 months, a -84.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

TCBP Dividends

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR shares while 0.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.47%. There are 0.47% institutions holding the TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.52% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million TCBP shares worth $0.29 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 75295.0 shares worth $40809.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.