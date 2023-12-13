Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.64 million Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.86 changed hands at -$1.1 or -10.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.00B. TH’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.42% off its 52-week high of $18.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.55, which suggests the last value was -7.0% down since then. When we look at Target Hospitality Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 726.52K.

Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Instantly TH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.12 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -10.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.87%, with the 5-day performance at -8.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) is -13.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.02 days.

Target Hospitality Corp (TH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Target Hospitality Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.57% over the past 6 months, a 72.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Target Hospitality Corp will rise 6.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Target Hospitality Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $110.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $152.44 million and $137.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Target Hospitality Corp earnings to increase by 65.92%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 12.

Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.71% of Target Hospitality Corp shares while 95.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.14%. There are 95.46% institutions holding the Target Hospitality Corp stock share, with Private Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 5.15% of the shares, roughly 5.24 million TH shares worth $51.46 million.

Conversant Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 4.62 million shares worth $45.35 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $9.78 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $7.14 million.