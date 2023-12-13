Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session,, 0.6 million Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $135.94 changing hands around $0.28 or 0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.76B. TGT’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.66% off its 52-week high of $181.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $102.93, which suggests the last value was 24.28% up since then. When we look at Target Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.02 million.

Analysts gave the Target Corp (TGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.17. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 20 recommended TGT as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Target Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.39.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) trade information

Instantly TGT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 136.95 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.79%, with the 5-day performance at 1.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is 26.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TGT’s forecast low is $125.00 with $180.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Target Corp (TGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Target Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.03% over the past 6 months, a 38.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Target Corp will rise 26.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.87 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Target Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $24.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.39 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.47%. The 2023 estimates are for Target Corp earnings to increase by 37.82%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.27% per year.

TGT Dividends

Target Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15. The 3.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.30. It is important to note, however, that the 3.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Target Corp shares while 79.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.90%. There are 79.75% institutions holding the Target Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 43.83 million TGT shares worth $5.78 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 34.09 million shares worth $4.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 14.41 million shares estimated at $1.9 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 10.99 million shares worth around $1.45 billion.