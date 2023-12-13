Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 3.28 million Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $17.67 changed hands at -$0.27 or -1.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23B. SNDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.99% off its 52-week high of $29.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.22, which suggests the last value was 36.5% up since then. When we look at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.15. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNDX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Instantly SNDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.32 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.57%, with the 5-day performance at 5.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) is 30.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNDX’s forecast low is $28.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -143.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.80% over the past 6 months, a -20.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will fall -61.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -52.50% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $200k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.25%. The 2023 estimates are for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -20.54%.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.12% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 104.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.91%. There are 104.43% institutions holding the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.71% of the shares, roughly 7.44 million SNDX shares worth $155.81 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 4.99 million shares worth $104.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3.09 million shares estimated at $65.92 million under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 4.07% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million shares worth around $52.29 million.