In the last trading session, 5.66 million Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $35.60 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.73B. SYF’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.71% off its 52-week high of $37.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.59, which suggests the last value was 25.31% up since then. When we look at Synchrony Financial’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.21 million.

Analysts gave the Synchrony Financial (SYF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.48. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SYF as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Synchrony Financial’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Soybeans Nov 20.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Instantly SYF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.01 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.34%, with the 5-day performance at 4.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is 20.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.24, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYF’s forecast low is $27.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Synchrony Financial share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.28% over the past 6 months, a -16.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.52%. The 2023 estimates are for Synchrony Financial earnings to decrease by -16.47%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.62% per year.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 22 and January 26. The 2.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of Synchrony Financial shares while 97.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.08%. There are 97.53% institutions holding the Synchrony Financial stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.04% of the shares, roughly 54.53 million SYF shares worth $1.85 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.78% or 45.09 million shares worth $1.53 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.15 million shares estimated at $676.98 million under it, the former controlled 5.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.18% of the shares, roughly 13.28 million shares worth around $450.52 million.