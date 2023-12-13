Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of BlackBerry Ltd

In the latest trading session,, 1.39 million BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.14 changing hands around $0.05 or 1.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.42B. BB’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.89% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 23.43% up since then. When we look at BlackBerry Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.32 million.

Analysts gave the BlackBerry Ltd (BB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.45. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BlackBerry Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.19 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.99%, with the 5-day performance at 5.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is 17.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BB’s forecast low is $4.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -165.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.38% for it to hit the projected low.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BlackBerry Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.08% over the past 6 months, a 122.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BlackBerry Ltd will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $172.37 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BlackBerry Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $200.37 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for BlackBerry Ltd earnings to increase by 91.27%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 20.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of BlackBerry Ltd shares while 50.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.54%. There are 50.72% institutions holding the BlackBerry Ltd stock share, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.00% of the shares, roughly 46.72 million BB shares worth $258.39 million.

Fifthdelta Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 42.24 million shares worth $233.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 16.75 million shares estimated at $78.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $55.16 million.