Starbucks Corp. Stock Forecast 2023: Starbucks Corp. Is Weak With -30.41% Downside

In the last trading session, 6.3 million Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $98.15 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.57B. SBUX’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.66% off its 52-week high of $115.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $89.21, which suggests the last value was 9.11% up since then. When we look at Starbucks Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.34 million.

Analysts gave the Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.26. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended SBUX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Starbucks Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.96.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Instantly SBUX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 99.00 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.06%, with the 5-day performance at 2.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is -5.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $114.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBUX’s forecast low is $100.00 with $128.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Starbucks Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.12% over the past 6 months, a 16.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Starbucks Corp. will rise 28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.71 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Starbucks Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $9.55 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.03%. The 2023 estimates are for Starbucks Corp. earnings to increase by 16.77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.11% per year.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05. The 2.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.