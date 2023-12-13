SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $40.98 changed hands at -$1.21 or -2.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.81B. SLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.96% off its 52-week high of $44.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.06, which suggests the last value was 53.49% up since then. When we look at SL Green Realty Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Analysts gave the SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.35. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended SLG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SL Green Realty Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) trade information

Instantly SLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 43.61 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.53%, with the 5-day performance at 1.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is 32.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.61 days.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SL Green Realty Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.23% over the past 6 months, a -21.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SL Green Realty Corp. will rise 19.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $160.75 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that SL Green Realty Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $164.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $224.87 million and $235.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -30.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for SL Green Realty Corp. earnings to decrease by -364.25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.84% per year.

SLG Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 23 and January 29. The 7.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.25. It is important to note, however, that the 7.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares while 92.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.50%. There are 92.13% institutions holding the SL Green Realty Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.96% of the shares, roughly 11.56 million SLG shares worth $347.42 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.93% or 10.26 million shares worth $308.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 4.32 million shares estimated at $160.98 million under it, the former controlled 6.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.21% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $102.32 million.