Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s per share price at $18.50 changed hands at $0.43 or 2.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. SRRK’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.57% off its 52-week high of $19.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.56, which suggests the last value was 69.95% up since then. When we look at Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 806.84K.

Analysts gave the Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SRRK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Instantly SRRK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.53 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.42%, with the 5-day performance at 18.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) is 84.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SRRK’s forecast low is $20.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Scholar Rock Holding Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 128.11% over the past 6 months, a 13.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Scholar Rock Holding Corp will fall -6.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.91%. The 2023 estimates are for Scholar Rock Holding Corp earnings to increase by 16.00%.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.57% of Scholar Rock Holding Corp shares while 87.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.64%. There are 87.25% institutions holding the Scholar Rock Holding Corp stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.11% of the shares, roughly 9.06 million SRRK shares worth $68.31 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.72% or 7.71 million shares worth $58.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $24.84 million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 3.19% of the shares, roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $13.53 million.