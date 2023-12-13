Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.52 million Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.86 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.45B. RKT’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.94% off its 52-week high of $11.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.63, which suggests the last value was 38.95% up since then. When we look at Rocket Companies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Analysts gave the Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.21. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended RKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Companies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Instantly RKT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.01 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.14%, with the 5-day performance at 5.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) is 35.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.79, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RKT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rocket Companies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.53% over the past 6 months, a -71.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rocket Companies Inc will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $774.61 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Rocket Companies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $937.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $480.79 million and $666.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.33%. The 2023 estimates are for Rocket Companies Inc earnings to decrease by -75.80%.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.18% of Rocket Companies Inc shares while 66.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.36%. There are 66.71% institutions holding the Rocket Companies Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.65% of the shares, roughly 11.54 million RKT shares worth $126.43 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.95% or 10.6 million shares worth $116.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Invesco Main Street Fund. With 4.44 million shares estimated at $48.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Main Street Fund held about 3.27% of the shares, roughly 4.36 million shares worth around $47.8 million.