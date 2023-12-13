Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session,, 2.31 million Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.59 changed hands at -$0.22 or -27.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.47M. PCSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -279.66% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 69.49% up since then. When we look at Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Analysts gave the Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PCSA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) trade information

Instantly PCSA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -27.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.59%, with the 5-day performance at -11.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA) is 55.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PCSA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 78.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 75.88%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

PCSA Dividends

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.72% of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 5.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.39%. There are 5.64% institutions holding the Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.65% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million PCSA shares worth $0.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 5.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 46013.0 shares worth around $22891.0.