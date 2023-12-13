Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session,, 0.65 million Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.40 changing hands around $0.02 or 2.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.76M. DTIL’s current price is a discount, trading about -262.5% off its 52-week high of $1.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Precision Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.93K.

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Instantly DTIL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4189 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.81%, with the 5-day performance at -3.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) is 15.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DTIL’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -650.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Precision Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.14% over the past 6 months, a 77.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Precision Biosciences Inc will rise 73.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 112.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.48 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Precision Biosciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.6 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.76%. The 2023 estimates are for Precision Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 60.47%.