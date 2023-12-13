Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 4.67 million Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $14.58 changed hands at -$0.25 or -1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.22B. PAA’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.08% off its 52-week high of $16.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.16, which suggests the last value was 23.46% up since then. When we look at Plains All American Pipeline LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Analysts gave the Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.22. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PAA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Plains All American Pipeline LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Instantly PAA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.54 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.98%, with the 5-day performance at -6.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) is -4.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAA’s forecast low is $13.50 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plains All American Pipeline LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.45% over the past 6 months, a -2.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plains All American Pipeline LP will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.68 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Plains All American Pipeline LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $11.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.95 billion and $15.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.53%. The 2023 estimates are for Plains All American Pipeline LP earnings to increase by 8.65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.40% per year.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 12. The 7.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.09. It is important to note, however, that the 7.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.98% of Plains All American Pipeline LP shares while 42.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.98%. There are 42.24% institutions holding the Plains All American Pipeline LP stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 58.62 million PAA shares worth $826.61 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 29.93 million shares worth $422.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 61.81 million shares estimated at $798.56 million under it, the former controlled 8.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 18.73 million shares worth around $242.03 million.