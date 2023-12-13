Performance & Trends Of American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Stock

In the last trading session, 5.13 million American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $66.95 changed hands at $0.77 or 1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.00B. AIG’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.4% off its 52-week high of $66.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.66, which suggests the last value was 31.8% up since then. When we look at American International Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Analysts gave the American International Group Inc (AIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended AIG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) trade information

Instantly AIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 67.39 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.87%, with the 5-day performance at 1.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is 4.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIG’s forecast low is $67.00 with $83.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.07% for it to hit the projected low.

American International Group Inc (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American International Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.22% over the past 6 months, a 44.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for American International Group Inc earnings to increase by 46.49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.80% per year.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 19. The 2.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.42. It is important to note, however, that the 2.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.