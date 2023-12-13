Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 3.89 million Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $55.80 changed hands at $0.54 or 0.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.06B. MNST’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.37% off its 52-week high of $60.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.13, which suggests the last value was 15.54% up since then. When we look at Monster Beverage Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Analysts gave the Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.79. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended MNST as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Monster Beverage Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Instantly MNST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 55.86 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.92%, with the 5-day performance at 2.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) is 0.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNST’s forecast low is $55.00 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Monster Beverage Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.09% over the past 6 months, a 39.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Monster Beverage Corp. will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.76 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Monster Beverage Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.51 billion and $1.7 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.49%. The 2023 estimates are for Monster Beverage Corp. earnings to increase by 40.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.64% per year.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.30% of Monster Beverage Corp. shares while 68.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.54%. There are 68.51% institutions holding the Monster Beverage Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.06% of the shares, roughly 63.49 million MNST shares worth $3.65 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.09% or 53.32 million shares worth $3.06 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 22.88 million shares estimated at $1.31 billion under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 18.19 million shares worth around $1.04 billion.