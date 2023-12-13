Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -0.01% Decline

In the last trading session, 6.98 million Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $104.36 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $264.45B. MRK’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.65% off its 52-week high of $119.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.14, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at Merck & Co Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.35 million.

Analysts gave the Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.57. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MRK as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) trade information

Instantly MRK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 106.57 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.94%, with the 5-day performance at -1.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) is 2.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Merck & Co Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.12% over the past 6 months, a -77.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Merck & Co Inc earnings to decrease by -79.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.05% per year.

MRK Dividends

Merck & Co Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 01. The 2.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.70. It is important to note, however, that the 2.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Merck & Co Inc shares while 77.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.88%. There are 77.83% institutions holding the Merck & Co Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.60% of the shares, roughly 243.64 million MRK shares worth $28.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.10% or 205.65 million shares worth $23.73 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 79.16 million shares estimated at $9.13 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 60.41 million shares worth around $6.97 billion.