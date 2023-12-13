Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) Stock Forecast For 2023: N/A Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session,, 1.14 million Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.62 changing hands around $0.03 or 6.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.49M. MGRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -604.84% off its 52-week high of $4.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 32.26% up since then. When we look at Mangoceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.82K.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

Instantly MGRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8350 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 6.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.38%, with the 5-day performance at -23.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) is 42.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49780.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.37% of Mangoceuticals Inc shares while 0.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.85%. There are 0.79% institutions holding the Mangoceuticals Inc stock share, with Colonial River Wealth Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 36100.0 MGRX shares worth $66063.0.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 26000.0 shares worth $47580.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.