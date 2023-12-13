Mama’s Creations Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MAMA) Stock Could Appreciate By -117.39%

In the latest trading session,, 0.56 million Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.91 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $146.39M. MAMA’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.2% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 65.73% up since then. When we look at Mama’s Creations Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.93K.

Analysts gave the Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MAMA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mama’s Creations Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Mama’s Creations, Inc..

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) trade information

Instantly MAMA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.00 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 117.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) is 11.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAMA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -53.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mama’s Creations Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.40% over the past 6 months, a 183.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.19%. The 2023 estimates are for Mama’s Creations Inc. earnings to increase by 177.78%.

MAMA Dividends

Mama’s Creations Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.57% of Mama’s Creations Inc. shares while 33.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.56%. There are 33.17% institutions holding the Mama’s Creations Inc. stock share, with Archon Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.41% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million MAMA shares worth $9.06 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 1.32 million shares worth $3.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $2.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $2.58 million.