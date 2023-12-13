LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $300.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 2.13 million LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.29 changed hands at $0.21 or 19.44% during last session. LQR’s last price was a discount, traded about -33620.93% off its 52-week high of $435.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 26.36% up since then. When we look at LQR House Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.07K.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) trade information

Instantly LQR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 19.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.45%, with the 5-day performance at 13.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) is -76.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37310.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LQR’s forecast low is $300.00 with $300.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23155.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23155.81% for it to hit the projected low.

LQR House Inc (LQR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LQR House Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LQR House Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $9 million.

LQR Dividends

LQR House Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.37% of LQR House Inc shares while 0.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.14%.