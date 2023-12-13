Let’s Talk About XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.96 million XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $22.44 changed hands at -$0.88 or -3.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.30B. XP’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.48% off its 52-week high of $27.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.30, which suggests the last value was 54.1% up since then. When we look at XP Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.07 million.

Analysts gave the XP Inc (XP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XP Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.56 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.28%, with the 5-day performance at -6.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $144.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XP’s forecast low is $102.33 with $177.11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -689.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -356.02% for it to hit the projected low.

XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XP Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.89% over the past 6 months, a 15.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XP Inc will rise 31.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $841.9 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that XP Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $838.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $646.82 million and $654.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.65%. The 2023 estimates are for XP Inc earnings to increase by 20.04%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.10% per year.

XP Dividends

XP Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19. The 3.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 3.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.