Let’s Jump Into The APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.78 million APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.34. With the company’s per share price at $34.18 changed hands at -$0.52 or -1.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.48B. APA’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.84% off its 52-week high of $48.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.67, which suggests the last value was 10.27% up since then. When we look at APA Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

Analysts gave the APA Corporation (APA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.28. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended APA as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. APA Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $APA Corporation.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Instantly APA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.92 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.78%, with the 5-day performance at -1.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is -7.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APA’s forecast low is $35.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.4% for it to hit the projected low.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the APA Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.39% over the past 6 months, a -34.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.51%. The 2023 estimates are for APA Corporation earnings to decrease by -34.43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26. The 2.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of APA Corporation shares while 83.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.53%. There are 83.17% institutions holding the APA Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.93% of the shares, roughly 39.72 million APA shares worth $1.36 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.91% or 24.29 million shares worth $830.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 9.69 million shares estimated at $331.14 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 9.09 million shares worth around $368.16 million.