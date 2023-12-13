Let’s Dive Into The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.54 million Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.57. With the company’s per share price at $9.24 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.39B. HLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.57% off its 52-week high of $11.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.76, which suggests the last value was 37.66% up since then. When we look at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Instantly HLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.86 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.20%, with the 5-day performance at 2.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) is -4.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLX’s forecast low is $12.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.76% over the past 6 months, a 143.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $315.6 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $310.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $287.82 million and $250.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc earnings to increase by 140.94%.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.34% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares while 96.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.07%. There are 96.54% institutions holding the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.29% of the shares, roughly 24.57 million HLX shares worth $181.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 13.48 million shares worth $99.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.57 million shares estimated at $106.92 million under it, the former controlled 6.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 4.47 million shares worth around $32.96 million.