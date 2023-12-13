Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR) Shares Are Down -88.09% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $0.84 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.96M. KZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -805.95% off its 52-week high of $7.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 20.24% up since then. When we look at Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 630.33K.

Analysts gave the Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended KZR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Instantly KZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.09%, with the 5-day performance at -1.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) is 16.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KZR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2280.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -138.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kezar Life Sciences Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.47% over the past 6 months, a -35.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kezar Life Sciences Inc will fall -52.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.20% for the next quarter.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $670k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Kezar Life Sciences Inc earnings to decrease by -34.25%.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 13.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.71% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc shares while 75.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.02%. There are 75.93% institutions holding the Kezar Life Sciences Inc stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.86% of the shares, roughly 7.17 million KZR shares worth $17.56 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 6.08 million shares worth $14.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.88 million shares estimated at $4.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $2.39 million.