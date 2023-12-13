Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.11 million Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $155.07 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $373.30B. JNJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.75% off its 52-week high of $181.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $144.95, which suggests the last value was 6.53% up since then. When we look at Johnson & Johnson’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.76 million.

Analysts gave the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.17. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended JNJ as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Johnson & Johnson’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $JNK.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

Instantly JNJ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 158.66 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.22%, with the 5-day performance at -2.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 5.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Johnson & Johnson share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.53% over the past 6 months, a -1.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.31%. The 2023 estimates are for Johnson & Johnson earnings to decrease by -1.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

JNJ Dividends

Johnson & Johnson is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 23. The 2.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson shares while 71.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.20%. There are 71.13% institutions holding the Johnson & Johnson stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.52% of the shares, roughly 247.48 million JNJ shares worth $40.96 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 199.34 million shares worth $33.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 81.05 million shares estimated at $13.42 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 61.87 million shares worth around $10.24 billion.