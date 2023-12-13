Is Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.53 million Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE:SQM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $51.53 changing hands around $2.08 or 4.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.36B. SQM’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.46% off its 52-week high of $98.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.86, which suggests the last value was 12.94% up since then. When we look at Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Instantly SQM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 53.63 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 4.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.46%, with the 5-day performance at 3.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE:SQM) is 7.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.21% over the past 6 months, a -41.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -59.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR will fall -56.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.71 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.13 billion and $2.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -45.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -36.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.56%. The 2023 estimates are for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR earnings to decrease by -36.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.60% per year.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 11.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.73. It is important to note, however, that the 11.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.