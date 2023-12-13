Is Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 3.65 million Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $11.40 changed hands at $0.2 or 1.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21B. SBH’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.58% off its 52-week high of $18.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.21, which suggests the last value was 36.75% up since then. When we look at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SBH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Instantly SBH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.62 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.95%, with the 5-day performance at 13.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) is 37.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.88, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBH’s forecast low is $8.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.92% over the past 6 months, a 2.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc will fall -28.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $931.45 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $917.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.12%. The 2023 estimates are for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 2.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.90% per year.

SBH Dividends

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.47% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc shares while 113.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.27%. There are 113.58% institutions holding the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.69% of the shares, roughly 16.91 million SBH shares worth $208.88 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.54% or 15.67 million shares worth $193.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 8.29 million shares estimated at $99.19 million under it, the former controlled 7.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.76% of the shares, roughly 7.28 million shares worth around $61.02 million.