Is Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.64 million Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $119.83 changed hands at -$0.47 or -0.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.71B. RCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.94% off its 52-week high of $120.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.91, which suggests the last value was 60.02% up since then. When we look at Royal Caribbean Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Analysts gave the Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.64. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RCL as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Royal Caribbean Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Instantly RCL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 120.96 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 142.42%, with the 5-day performance at 1.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is 22.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.68, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RCL’s forecast low is $79.20 with $143.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Caribbean Group share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.51% over the past 6 months, a 187.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Royal Caribbean Group will rise 197.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 456.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.35 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.6 billion and $2.89 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Royal Caribbean Group earnings to increase by 187.70%.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.65% of Royal Caribbean Group shares while 79.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.19%. There are 79.65% institutions holding the Royal Caribbean Group stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.53% of the shares, roughly 29.53 million RCL shares worth $3.54 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.30% or 28.96 million shares worth $3.47 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 20.39 million shares estimated at $2.44 billion under it, the former controlled 7.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 6.84% of the shares, roughly 17.53 million shares worth around $2.1 billion.