Is Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session,, 1.2 million Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.11 changing hands around $3.48 or 16.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.57B. PLAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.45% off its 52-week high of $26.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.86, which suggests the last value was 44.8% up since then. When we look at Photronics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.06K.

Analysts gave the Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLAB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Photronics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) trade information

Instantly PLAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.33 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 16.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.20%, with the 5-day performance at 22.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) is 24.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLAB’s forecast low is $28.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Photronics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.53% over the past 6 months, a 1.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Photronics, Inc. will fall -11.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $224 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Photronics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $220 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $210.27 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.17%. The 2023 estimates are for Photronics, Inc. earnings to increase by 10.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

PLAB Dividends

Photronics, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 13.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.50% of Photronics, Inc. shares while 90.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.35%. There are 90.91% institutions holding the Photronics, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.66% of the shares, roughly 10.42 million PLAB shares worth $268.72 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.21% or 5.13 million shares worth $132.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.22 million shares estimated at $85.31 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $43.89 million.