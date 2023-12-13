Is Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session,, 1.31 million Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.22 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.04B. BTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.45% off its 52-week high of $31.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.71, which suggests the last value was 23.73% up since then. When we look at Peabody Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.94 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) is 4.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.64 days.

Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peabody Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.67% over the past 6 months, a -45.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Peabody Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -40.05%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16. The 2.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.54. It is important to note, however, that the 2.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Peabody Energy Corp. shares while 82.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.07%. There are 82.77% institutions holding the Peabody Energy Corp. stock share, with Elliott Investment Management L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.90% of the shares, roughly 21.11 million BTU shares worth $457.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 12.38 million shares worth $268.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 3.82 million shares estimated at $82.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 3.72 million shares worth around $80.3 million.