Is General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 3.84 million General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s per share price at $66.74 changed hands at $0.66 or 1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.79B. GIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.19% off its 52-week high of $90.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.33, which suggests the last value was 9.6% up since then. When we look at General Mills, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 million.

Analysts gave the General Mills, Inc. (GIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.95. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended GIS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. General Mills, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

Instantly GIS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 66.75 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.41%, with the 5-day performance at 3.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is 2.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GIS’s forecast low is $58.00 with $82.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.1% for it to hit the projected low.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Mills, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.33% over the past 6 months, a 3.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Mills, Inc. will rise 5.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.37 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that General Mills, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $5.21 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.46%. The 2023 estimates are for General Mills, Inc. earnings to increase by 3.97%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.67% per year.

GIS Dividends

General Mills, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 20. The 3.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.35. It is important to note, however, that the 3.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of General Mills, Inc. shares while 78.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.84%. There are 78.69% institutions holding the General Mills, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.41% of the shares, roughly 54.71 million GIS shares worth $4.2 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.95% or 52.05 million shares worth $3.99 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. With 18.33 million shares estimated at $1.41 billion under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 16.9 million shares worth around $1.08 billion.