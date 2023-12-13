Is Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 5.25 million Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $1.91 changed hands at -$0.12 or -5.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $381.41M. EXK’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.22% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.83, which suggests the last value was 4.19% up since then. When we look at Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

Analysts gave the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EXK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.05 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -5.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.05%, with the 5-day performance at -3.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is -1.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXK’s forecast low is $2.75 with $7.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -279.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -43.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Endeavour Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.38% over the past 6 months, a -75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Endeavour Silver Corp. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.99 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.78%. The 2023 estimates are for Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings to increase by 5.00%.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares while 32.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.72%. There are 32.50% institutions holding the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.89% of the shares, roughly 19.7 million EXK shares worth $56.92 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 5.45 million shares worth $21.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 10.19 million shares estimated at $24.76 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.94% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $19.06 million.