Is Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 6.58 million Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $72.18 changed hands at $1.87 or 2.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.78B. EW’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.44% off its 52-week high of $94.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.57, which suggests the last value was 16.08% up since then. When we look at Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Analysts gave the Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.16. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended EW as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) trade information

Instantly EW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 72.45 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.26%, with the 5-day performance at 4.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) is 12.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EW’s forecast low is $57.00 with $96.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Edwards Lifesciences Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.41% over the past 6 months, a 1.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.35 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.06%. The 2023 estimates are for Edwards Lifesciences Corp earnings to increase by 1.19%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.96% per year.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 29 and February 02.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares while 84.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.71%. There are 84.99% institutions holding the Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.44% of the shares, roughly 51.31 million EW shares worth $4.84 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 50.81 million shares worth $4.79 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 18.92 million shares estimated at $1.78 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 14.43 million shares worth around $1.36 billion.