Is DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 4.79 million DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $101.00 changed hands at -$0.5 or -0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.22B. DASH’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.95% off its 52-week high of $103.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.93, which suggests the last value was 54.52% up since then. When we look at DoorDash Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 103.98 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) is 15.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.28 days.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DoorDash Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.05% over the past 6 months, a 54.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DoorDash Inc will rise 90.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 29 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.24 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that DoorDash Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.82 billion and $2.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.11%. The 2023 estimates are for DoorDash Inc earnings to increase by 67.29%.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19.