Is Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 5.27 million Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s per share price at $76.34 changed hands at $2.09 or 2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.78B. CNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.21% off its 52-week high of $87.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.83, which suggests the last value was 20.32% up since then. When we look at Centene Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Analysts gave the Centene Corp. (CNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.16. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CNC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Centene Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Instantly CNC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 77.83 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.91%, with the 5-day performance at 1.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) is 6.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNC’s forecast low is $72.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Centene Corp. (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Centene Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.89% over the past 6 months, a 15.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Centene Corp. will fall -51.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.21 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Centene Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $35.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.56 billion and $36.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.49%. The 2023 estimates are for Centene Corp. earnings to increase by 13.41%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.82% per year.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of Centene Corp. shares while 96.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.84%. There are 96.41% institutions holding the Centene Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.77% of the shares, roughly 63.74 million CNC shares worth $4.3 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.85% or 47.94 million shares worth $3.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 23.21 million shares estimated at $1.57 billion under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 17.12 million shares worth around $1.15 billion.