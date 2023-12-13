Is American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session,, 0.53 million American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.49 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.05B. AEO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.56% off its 52-week high of $20.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.95, which suggests the last value was 51.44% up since then. When we look at American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

Analysts gave the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended AEO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Instantly AEO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.81 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.79%, with the 5-day performance at 2.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 13.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.64, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEO’s forecast low is $13.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.55% for it to hit the projected low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 74.85% over the past 6 months, a 39.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. will rise 16.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.62 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.5 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.85%. The 2023 estimates are for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings to increase by 38.36%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.42% per year.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 2.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.42. It is important to note, however, that the 2.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.96% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares while 96.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.13%. There are 96.04% institutions holding the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 14.52% of the shares, roughly 28.69 million AEO shares worth $583.8 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.54% or 26.75 million shares worth $544.38 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 12.53 million shares estimated at $255.08 million under it, the former controlled 6.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 5.62% of the shares, roughly 11.11 million shares worth around $226.0 million.