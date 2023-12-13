Is Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $3.20 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. ADV’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.69% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 64.69% up since then. When we look at Advantage Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 515.47K.

Analysts gave the Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ADV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Advantage Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShar.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.85%, with the 5-day performance at 11.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is 61.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADV’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advantage Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.94% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Advantage Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.75%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.10% per year.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.14% of Advantage Solutions Inc. shares while 24.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.59%. There are 24.45% institutions holding the Advantage Solutions Inc. stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 15.45 million ADV shares worth $36.15 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 11.27 million shares worth $26.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 6.27 million shares estimated at $14.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $6.32 million.