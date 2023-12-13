Investors Could Make -8.63% On JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Stock

In the latest trading session,, 1.08 million JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.57 changing hands around $1.03 or 6.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.59B. JBGS’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.19% off its 52-week high of $20.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.63, which suggests the last value was 23.78% up since then. When we look at JBG SMITH Properties’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Analysts gave the JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JBGS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JBG SMITH Properties’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) trade information

Instantly JBGS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.46 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 6.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.70%, with the 5-day performance at 10.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is 29.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JBGS’s forecast low is $15.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.47% for it to hit the projected low.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JBG SMITH Properties will fall -17.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $150.74 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for JBG SMITH Properties earnings to decrease by -191.43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

JBGS Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 5.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 5.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of JBG SMITH Properties shares while 110.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.60%. There are 110.92% institutions holding the JBG SMITH Properties stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 20.59% of the shares, roughly 21.3 million JBGS shares worth $320.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.60% or 17.17 million shares worth $258.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 6.36 million shares estimated at $91.9 million under it, the former controlled 6.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.41% of the shares, roughly 4.57 million shares worth around $76.39 million.