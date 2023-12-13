Investors Could Make -33.11% On Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) Stock

In the last trading session, 3.38 million Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $6.01 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.28B. AQN’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.08% off its 52-week high of $9.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.90, which suggests the last value was 18.47% up since then. When we look at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

Analysts gave the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.91. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended AQN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Instantly AQN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.29 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.82%, with the 5-day performance at -2.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) is 7.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AQN’s forecast low is $4.75 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.79% over the past 6 months, a -24.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will fall -27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $718 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $749.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $748 million and $778.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp earnings to decrease by -24.31%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.30% per year.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10. The 7.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 7.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares while 59.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.67%. There are 59.63% institutions holding the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.65% of the shares, roughly 38.93 million AQN shares worth $321.54 million.

Starboard Value LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.95% or 34.14 million shares worth $281.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 9.12 million shares estimated at $75.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 5.42 million shares worth around $44.75 million.