Investor Confidence Inclines As QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) Shares Gain $0.4

In the latest trading session,, 0.56 million QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.46 changing hands around $0.4 or 19.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.93M. QSG’s current price is a discount, trading about -1078.46% off its 52-week high of $28.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 23.58% up since then. When we look at QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 50840.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.55K.

Analysts gave the QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QSG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) trade information

Instantly QSG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.73 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 19.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.35%, with the 5-day performance at 21.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) is 6.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QSG’s forecast low is $65.74 with $72.98 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2866.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2572.36% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.27% over the past 6 months, a -46.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $114.23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $114.23 million.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.24% of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR shares while 2.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.61%. There are 2.11% institutions holding the QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 13537.0 QSG shares worth $0.11 million.