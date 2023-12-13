Investor Confidence Declines As Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Shares Lose -$0.07

In the last trading session, 5.16 million Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s per share price at $17.26 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.71B. CLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.27% off its 52-week high of $22.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.61, which suggests the last value was 21.15% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.24 million.

Analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.09. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CLF as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.02 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 subtracted -0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.14%, with the 5-day performance at -2.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is 4.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLF’s forecast low is $11.45 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.23% over the past 6 months, a -63.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will rise 114.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 436.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.16 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.04 billion and $5.29 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.26%. The 2023 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc earnings to decrease by -53.43%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.