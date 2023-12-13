Investing In United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.55 million United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $7.94 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.85B. UMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.97% off its 52-week high of $8.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.48, which suggests the last value was 18.39% up since then. When we look at United Micro Electronics ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15 million.

Analysts gave the United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UMC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. United Micro Electronics ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Instantly UMC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.94 on Tuesday, 12/12/23 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.59%, with the 5-day performance at 2.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) is 3.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, meaning bulls need a downside of -49.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UMC’s forecast low is $5.30 with $5.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 33.25% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.25% for it to hit the projected low.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Micro Electronics ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.77% over the past 6 months, a -34.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Micro Electronics ADR will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that United Micro Electronics ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.21 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.72%. The 2023 estimates are for United Micro Electronics ADR earnings to decrease by -36.91%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.70% per year.

UMC Dividends

United Micro Electronics ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 6.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.51. It is important to note, however, that the 6.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of United Micro Electronics ADR shares while 5.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.53%. There are 5.53% institutions holding the United Micro Electronics ADR stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.82% of the shares, roughly 20.47 million UMC shares worth $161.5 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.62% or 15.55 million shares worth $122.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF. With 9.29 million shares estimated at $69.77 million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Semiconductor ETF held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 7.68 million shares worth around $55.06 million.